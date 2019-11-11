The Salvation Army kick-offS the 2019 Angel Tree program at noon today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army will kick-off the 2019 Angel Tree program on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Westgate Mall at Noon.

The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship.

Angels are available for adoption by individuals, families and businesses throughout the months of November and December.

Last year, 1,465 angels were available for adoption in Amarillo, and this year the Salvation Army expects to have 1,700 children and seniors enrolled in the program.