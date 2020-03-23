The Salvation Army Amarillo responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Salvation Army Amarillo is amplifying it’s preparation to serve people without homes, and people who need help paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is expanding it’s feeding program to breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the homeless and doing additional cleaning at the shelter.
They’re working with the Guyon Saunders Resource Center to provide more space for people who need shelter to go while still practicing social distancing.
They say people without homes will feel the effects quicker and more significantly.
The Salvation Army estimates that one in six people will experience financial hardship because of the pandemic and is anticipating a significant increase in people asking for help paying their bills.
