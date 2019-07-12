The Peddler Show returns to the Panhandle this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Peddler Show returns to the Panhandle for a fabulous Summer Market where you can shop from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country!

Shop for the latest summer trends, unique gift items, gourmet food and treats, early back-to-school shopping and so much more

The show is taking place:

Friday, July 12 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is at the Amarillo Civic Center. Free parking is available.

Tickets for military, teachers and children under 12 are free. General admission tickets at the door tickets are $7, online in advance are $5. Admission is valid for all weekend.