The Muse fabric store helps those in need with face masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Muse fabric store owner Kelly Paulk is seizing on an opportunity to help those in need and literally sewing it together.

Paulk noticed a shortage of face mask’s around Amarillo, and knowing she had plenty of fabric she jumped at the opportunity to help out.

“When the need came up for face mask’s we had to jump in,” Paulk said. “We had 100’s of rolls of fabric, and ordered additional cotton rolls. There are so many people out there that are doing it, and it’s been a great thing to participate in, so we decided to jump in pretty strong.”

Jumping in strong is exactly what Paulk and her team did. Paulk stays busy cutting the fabric into masks and has been fortunate to recruit dozens of volunteers to sew the mask’s at a quick speed to get them delivered.

“We’ve had sorority’s in Canyon step up and sew,” Paulk said. “We’ve had quilters, retired police officers, you name it. Everyone has stepped up and helped us. It’s the best thing you can do at a time like this. People are precious.”

So far, Paulk’s delivered face mask’s to dentists and doctor’s offices, grocery stores and retirement homes.

With the help of volunteers, Paulk and her team are closing in on making 2,000 face mask’s with a goal of making 10,000.

For those who want to donate, there is a GoFundMe account at The Muse on 6th at Yahoo. Anyone that wants to volunteer to sew can reach out to Paulk on The Muse on 6th Facebook page or call the store at 806-373-8778.