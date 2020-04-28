The ‘Cake Lady’ delivering custom treats during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sylvia Trevino’s small business has taken off during this pandemic and that’s because her sweet treats are helping provide people with a sense of normalcy.

Trevino is known as the “Cake Lady” to many people in Amarillo. She is also a mother and a full-time healthcare worker who initially thought her cake business would be put on hold during this pandemic.

“Typically, Fridays are my early days. I get off early and then I literally come home and start baking, decorating,” Trevino explained. “Initially, I did kind of pulled back when all this happened, you know, fear of the unknown but I have had so many messages.”

Hundreds of messages asking for the cake lady’s services which includes birthday cakes and cake pops. Her most recent hit was a somewhat quarantine-inspired cake.

“I used to make the tissue cakes for people saying you were getting old pretty much so it’s not the first one but this time it had a different meaning,” Trevino explained.

No matter the celebration, Trevino is grateful she can provide joy during these times.

“Giving people that excitement back, you know, I put so much into each and every cake,” Trevino said. “Even not having to go to the store to get a cake is so much easier.”

If you’d like to order cakes to be delivered to your doorstep, click here.

