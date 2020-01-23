The BIG Challenge Luncheon

Amarillo, Texas – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle held their annual luncheon ‘The BIG Challenge Lunch.’

During the luncheon, Big Brother Brad Griffin will share why he chose to volunteer to be a Big and what he has learned since joining BBBS. Big Sister Jamie and Little Sister Jayden, and Big Brother Kyle and Little Brother Rashar will be featured in a video sharing their life changing Big/Little relationships.

The purpose of The BIG Challenge Lunch is to raise awareness about the need for volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters, as well as funds to continue our mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Different individuals in the community were asked to host a table at the event and invite a group of their peers who they believed would be a great ally for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle.

“By bringing awareness about Big Brothers Big Sisters to individuals in Amarillo and Canyon we are hoping to ignite potential for more youth here in the Texas Panhandle,” said Lori Crofford, Resource Development Director. “It’s one thing to hear in passing about the need for BIGs, it’s another to see and hear someone speak about how being a BIG or having a BIG changed their lives. It’s amazing how much of a difference one person can make by volunteering to be a BIG.”