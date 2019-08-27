The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is donating thousands to local programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is donating thousands of dollars today to invest in community education.

Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University will each be presented with a $5,000 check. The Thrive Program will be presented with a $6,000 check at an event this afternoon.

The AHCC is proud to present opportunities for students to grow and to be successful as future leaders in their careers.

The AHCC established endowments with Amarillo College in 2002 and at West Texas A&M University in 2004.