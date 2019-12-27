The Amarillo Bulls Launch ‘Little Bulls’ youth hockey program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting the first week of January, the Amarillo Bulls hockey team will host a youth hockey program.

The team originally introduced the “Little Bulls” Youth Hockey clinic as a way to get kids excited about the sport, but there was such high demand they have decided to extend the program.

“We want to allow every kid to play hockey if that’s what they so choose to do,” Lois Offerman, Senior Director of Business Management for the Bulls, explained.

Offerman said by introducing kids to the ice early they are opening their eyes to a new world they may not have known about otherwise.

“I think it’s important to have the kids get excited for it because the Amarillo Bulls is to help our young athletes be able to get college scholarships, and the root of that excitement is when they’re young they need to know there are other sports out there,” Offerman said.

The classes are for boys and girls ages 10 and under. The team is trying to make it easier for parents to access as well.

“It’s one hour each week for four weeks. We will provide all of the gear, the training, we’re going to help kids learn how to put on their skates and the basics of hockey and just the basics of skating itself,” said Offerman.

The team understands that sports can get pricey.

“Hockey, it’s quite expensive at times but we wanted to make sure it was affordable so we wanted to give the opportunity for children who’ve never been in a hockey program before to be able to try it out,” Offerman said.

The classes officially start in January but five lucky kids will be given a chance to win a slot during intermission of the Amarillo Bulls game on December 31, 2019.

