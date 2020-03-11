Texas Tech speaks on maternal mortality at League of Women Voters lunch program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters continued its study of maternal mortality at its monthly lunch meeting.

Dr. Teresa Baker, a board-certified Obstetrics and Gynecology physician who has a combined private and academic practice at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine, gave a presentation on maternal and infant mortality rates in our area.

Director of the OB/GYN residency program and Co-Director of the InfantRisk Center, Dr. Baker holds the Rush Endowed Chair in Women’s Health and Oncology. She completed her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas and her residency in OB/GYN at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas.

She specializes in teen pregnancy, postpartum depression, breastfeeding and promoting preventative medicine for women. She is a native of Hereford.