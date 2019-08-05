Breaking News
Texas Rangers investigating after inmate dies at Potter County Jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On August 4 at 12:29 a.m., officers at the Potter County Detention Center noticed a male inmate in medical distress.

Officers were with the inmate when he went into cardiac arrest.

Life-saving measures were initiated and a call placed to EMS and Fire Rescue.

EMS and Fire Rescue personnel arrived at 12:49 a.m. and life-saving measures continued until he was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at 1:12 a.m.

DPS Texas Ranger Division was contacted and are conducting an investigation.

