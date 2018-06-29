TEXAS Outdoor Musical Announces Independence Day Week Promotions & Extra Fireworks Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

In celebration of their 53rd season and Independence Day, TEXAS Outdoor Musical has announced they are extending and adding more fireworks to their grand finale for every performance July 3 - 8.

They are inviting the community to come and celebrate by offering a Freedom BOGO promotion.

Patrons can buy one show ticket and get one show ticket of equal or lesser value free. This promotion is good for the best available seat and does include all shows Tuesday, July 3 - Sunday, July 8, with the coupon code: FREEDOM2018.

The Pioneer Amphitheater Patio opens at 6 p.m., with BBQ dinner available for additional purchase at 6:30 p.m., and front of house performances beginning on the Prairie Dog Stage at 7 p.m. nightly.

TEXAS Outdoor Musical begins at 8:30 p.m. on the Pioneer Amphitheater Stage, with seating beginning at 8 p,m.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact their box office at 1514 5th Ave in Canyon, or call 806-655-2181.