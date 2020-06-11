Texas National Guard to conduct COVID-19 mobile testing in Dimmitt Friday

DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas National Guard will be in Dimmitt Friday to conduct mobile testing for the coronavirus.
Officials will be at the Expo Building located at 403 SE 4th Street, Dimmitt, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who want to be tested can reigster at TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.
