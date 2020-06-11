Texas National Guard to conduct COVID-19 mobile testing in Dimmitt Friday

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We're on a warming trend for the remainder of the week, with highs returning to the 90s as early as today. The wind strengthens for the afternoon hours to the 15 to 25 mph range, and you'll want to refrain from outdoor burning as the wildfire danger is elevated. There looks to be enough energy for storms to develop over the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle after 4 pm, but severe weather is not likely. Look for pockets of rain and occasionally gusty winds.

Tomorrow looks pretty similar, with highs again in the 90s and breezy winds, while a few storms pop up to the north and west.

A high pressure system moves over us for the weekend, helping to bring down our rain chances but it looks to back off a bit by Monday. Summertime heat lingers into next week.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin