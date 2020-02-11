Texas Mutual presents $100K donation to Amarillo College for community workplace safety courses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding Amarillo College a $100,000 grant to support the college’s risk management program, which provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

Scott Bain, Texas Mutual’s regional manager of safety services, will present the check to Toni Gray, dean of continuing education at AC, in a ceremony at AC’s Downtown Campus.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Texas Mutual has awarded AC with a $100,000 grant for workplace safety courses.

More from MyHighPlains.com: