Texas Governor Recognizes Amarillo Small Business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kris Stokes, Owner of Custom Fitness, LLC was recognized with the Governor’s Small Business Award at the Governor’s Small Business Women’s Forum. The forum was held in Amarillo, TX, on September 19, 2019. The Governor’s Small Business Awards are given to recognize outstanding businesses in Texas.

Kris Stokes founded Custom Fitness, LLC in 2006, and is the managing owner and health coach at the studio. In 2001, Kris earned national certifications through NSCA and ACE organizations for personal training and group fitness. She graduated from Amarillo College in 2003, and has earned eleven certificates including: Sports Nutrition Specialist, Certified Health Coach, Moms in Motion Pre/Post Natal, Yoga Fit, Mat Pilates, and more.

Stokes also owns and manages Amarillo Fit Mama, a division of Custom Fitness that offers prenatal and postnatal pilates, yoga, and fitness both in the studio and virtually via online courses. She believes in empowering people to reach success through specialized training techniques, nutrition guidance, and support structure.

“It’s such a blessing in my life to be able to impact the health and vitality of my local community, in Amarillo. That’s been the goal over the past 20 years, and that goal continues every day with each individual I coach. I am so grateful for this award, and for the opportunity to continue to make a positive impact in the community for many years to come,” says Stokes.

Small businesses in Texas make up more than 9 in 10 of all businesses in Texas. They help to drive the state’s economy and employ nearly half of all private-sector employees.