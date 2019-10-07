Texas Governor names Amarillo nurse to Texas Board of Nursing

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Carol Kay Hawkins-Garcia, L.V.N., R.N. and Rickey “Rick” Williams and reappointed Laura Disque, M.S., C.G.R.N. and Melissa Schat, L.V.N. to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Tamara Rhodes, M.S.N., R.N. for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023.

The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Carol Kay Hawkins-Garcia, L.V.N., R.N. of San Antonio is a vocational nursing instructor and assistant professor at Coastal Bend College. Additionally, she serves as a staff nurse at University Hospital. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association, Texas Association of Vocational Nurse Educators, Texas Community College Teachers Association, and the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses. Hawkins-Garcia received an Associates of Applied Science in nursing from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

Rickey “Rick” Williams of Killen most recently served as a customer service agent for Ageis Communications. Prior to that, he retired as a Fire Chief from the United States Army, after providing 20 years of honorable service. He currently serves as vice president for Education for Toastmasters Club Number: 2884053 and is a lifetime member of the NAACP. Williams received an Associate in Arts in instructional technology from the Community College of the Air Force.

Laura Disque, M.S., C.G.R.N. of Edinburg is a Registered Nurse and serves as the Transplant Administrator for Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. She is a member of the Society for Gastroenterology Nurses, American Organization for Nurse Leaders, American Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association, and the American Hospital Association. She currently serves as a board member for the Renaissance Cares Foundation. Disque received an Associates in Applied Science in nursing from Victoria College, a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Texas State University, and a Master’s in nursing administration from the University of Phoenix.

Melissa Schat, L.V.N. of Granbury is a pediatric nurse with Cook Children’s Medical Center-Rheumatology Department, where she focuses on clinical support of staff, patients and families. Additionally, she provides patient education, phone triage, and monitors quality improvement in her department. Her clinical experience includes home health, medical-surgical, school nursing, and rheumatology. She is a member of the Arthritis Foundation-Juvenile Arthritis Committee of North Texas. Schat received a vocational nursing certificate from Weatherford College.

Tamara Rhodes, M.S.N., R.N. of Amarillo is an assistant professor at Amarillo College. She is a member of the Texas Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, Texas Community College Teachers Association, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Additionally, she is a volunteer with Texas Mission of Mercy, Atomic Armadillos Robotic Team, and the Southwest Safety Team. Rhodes received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Texas Tech and a Master’s in nursing education from Walden University.