Texas DSHS reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in six panhandle counties, two more deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in six Texas Panhandle counties.
According to their website, Texas DSHS reports new cases in:
- Deaf Smith – 4 new, 21 total
- Hutchinson – 1 new, 10 total
- Moore – 14 new, 186 total
- Parmer – 1 new, 4 total
- Swisher – 1 new, 7 total
- Wheeler – 2 new, 3 total
From a press conference this morning and the DSHS, two people have died of coronavirus. One person has died in Potter County and one person has died in Ochiltree County.
According to the state’s website Hall, Briscoe, Lipscomb, and Collingsworth are the only panhandle counties without a positive COVID-19 case.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|4
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|32
|–
|9
|Hansford
|2
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|10
|–
|1
|Moore
|186
|2
|45
|Ochiltree
|1
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|221
|5
|34
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|137
|3
|32
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|–
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|46
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|758
|15
|153
