Texas DSHS reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in six panhandle counties, two more deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in six Texas Panhandle counties.

According to their website, Texas DSHS reports new cases in:

  • Deaf Smith – 4 new, 21 total
  • Hutchinson – 1 new, 10 total
  • Moore – 14 new, 186 total
  • Parmer – 1 new, 4 total
  • Swisher – 1 new, 7 total
  • Wheeler – 2 new, 3 total

From a press conference this morning and the DSHS, two people have died of coronavirus. One person has died in Potter County and one person has died in Ochiltree County.

According to the state’s website Hall, Briscoe, Lipscomb, and Collingsworth are the only panhandle counties without a positive COVID-19 case.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam41
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray329
Hansford21
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson101
Moore186245
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter221534
Quay41
Randall137332
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher74
Texas4612
Wheeler3
TOTAL75815153
