Texas DSHS reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in six panhandle counties, two more deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in six Texas Panhandle counties.

According to their website, Texas DSHS reports new cases in:

Deaf Smith – 4 new, 21 total

Hutchinson – 1 new, 10 total

Moore – 14 new, 186 total

Parmer – 1 new, 4 total

Swisher – 1 new, 7 total

Wheeler – 2 new, 3 total

From a press conference this morning and the DSHS, two people have died of coronavirus. One person has died in Potter County and one person has died in Ochiltree County.

According to the state’s website Hall, Briscoe, Lipscomb, and Collingsworth are the only panhandle counties without a positive COVID-19 case.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 4 – 1 Deaf Smith 21 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 32 – 9 Hansford 2 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 10 – 1 Moore 186 2 45 Ochiltree 1 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 221 5 34 Quay 4 1 – Randall 137 3 32 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – – Swisher 7 – 4 Texas 46 1 2 Wheeler 3 TOTAL 758 15 153

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: