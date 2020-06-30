Texas approves funding for Dalhart Municipal Airport

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation is expected to provide $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining 275 community airports across Texas.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $230,000 in funding for the Dalhart Municipal Airport at its June meeting.

These federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support engineering/design for pavement improvements at the airport.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

More from MyHighPlains.com: