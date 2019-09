SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday morning, Swisher County Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle for failing to vacate lane/ slow down for an emergency vehicle on I-27.

Officials say probable cause search of the car was initiated after deputies smelled marijuana could be smelled from the vehicle.

Deputies located and seized 753 THC Vape Pen re-fills, 4 ounces of hashish and over 39 pounds of marijuana.