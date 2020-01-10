Sunray Superintendent named to Texas Governor’s Broadband Development Council

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Juli Blanda, Frank Moreno, Lindsey Lee, Marshall Harrison, Marty Lucke, Kirk Petty, Thomas Kim, M.D., William “Bill” Sproull, Saurin Patel, M.D., Greg Pittman, Jennifer K. Harris, Kenny Scudder, Mike Easley, Edward Smith, and Steven Johnson, Ph.D. to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2024.

Juli Blanda of Aransas Pass is general manager for Sparklight, where she is responsible for the overall management of the cable and internet system operations, maintenance, associate satisfaction, and community relations. She is the vice president of the Greater Texas Chapter of Women in Cable and Telecommunications and chairman of the Texas Cable Association. She volunteers as president-elect of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club and as vice president of Keep Aransas Pass Beautiful, and previously volunteered for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Frank Moreno of Crystal City is Mayor of his community of more than 7,000 residents, where he has worked to restore financial accountability, save his city from bankruptcy, and build residents’ trust following a major corruption scandal from the administration that preceded his. He served for 30 years in the United States Army before receiving an honorable discharge and retiring as a Sergeant Major. He is former president of the Crystal City Lions Club and the Crystal City Festival Association and a member of American Legion.

Lindsey Lee of Edna is a realtor, owner and operator for L2 Cattle, LLC, and manager of Lee Ranch. She is a director of the Edna Lions Club, a volunteer with Helping Hands of Jackson County, vice chairman of Jackson County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, and former president and vice president of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. She is also a former member of the Texas Farm Bureau Natural Resources Committee. Lee has earned multiple awards and recognitions as a leader in farming, ranching, and agriculture. Lee currently serves as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas State Board of Professional Geoscientists. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin.

Marshall Harrison of Sunray is Superintendent of Sunray Independent School District, overseeing the operations of a school district that serves 570 students in the northern Texas panhandle. He is a member of the Amarillo College Moore County Campus Advisory Board and president of the Sunray Lions Club. He is active in Sunray Baptist Church, where he served as interim pastor for eight months. In 2017, The Dallas Morning News recognized Harrison as the “Watch Dog Superintendent of the Year”. Harrison received degrees in agricultural education from Howard College and Tarleton State University, and a superintendent certification from Texas Tech University.

Marty Lucke of Floydada is County Judge for Floyd County, which entails administration and finance leadership for the county, as well as judicial duties for some misdemeanors, small claims cases, civil cases, probate cases, and more. He is president of the South Plains Rural Transit Board and vice chairman of the South Plains Rural Planning Organization. He is also a member of the Floyd County Veterans Memorial Board and a senior steward for the Floydada Masonic Lodge #712. Lucke received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Abilene Christian University.

Kirk Petty of Vernon is the CEO and general manager for Santa Rosa Telephone Cooperative, which offers telephone, broadband, and internet protocol television service to customers in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. He has 40 years of experience in working in various roles for telecommunications companies across Texas. He is a board member of the Texas Lone Star Network, and previously served on the Boards of the Texas Telephone Association (TTA), the Texas Statewide Telephone Cooperative (TSTCI), and the Salvation Army.

Thomas J. Kim, M.D. of Austin is a self-employed physician, telehealth clinician, and consultant who provides care to incarcerated juveniles, the elderly, military personnel, victims of disasters, and others. He is a Lay Chaplain for the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd, he serves multiple leadership roles for the Boy Scouts of America, and he is a performance coach for the archery teams of Highland Park Elementary School and Lamar Middle School in Austin. He also serves on several committees and leadership roles with the Texas Medical Association. Kim received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Georgetown University, and a Masters of Public Health and a Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University.

William “Bill” Sproull of Richardson is President and CEO of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce, its North Texas membership affiliate Tech Titans, and the Richardson Economic Development Partnership. He is an honorary life member of the International Economic Development Council, and is the inaugural member of the Tech Titans Hall of Fame. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of the Alliance for Higher Education, a joint industry-university program in North Texas. He also serves on the boards of the Texas Association of Business and the Dallas Regional Chamber, plus the Technology Councils of North America foundation. Sproull received a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in Economics and Political Science from Baylor University.

Saurin Patel, M.D. of Austin is Chief Medical Officer for Access Physicians, where he leads clinical program design, physician management, technology and innovation, auditing, and more. He provides oversight for the company’s telemedicine services, and is a telemedicine care provider, as well, regularly seeing and consulting with patients via telemedicine. Prior to his career in medicine, he worked in the hedge fund industry. He is a member of the Society of Hospital Medicine, the American College of Physicians, and the Travis County Medical Society. Patel received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Southwestern Medical School.

Greg Pittman of Sherman is the CEO and executive director of Meals on Wheels Texoma, where he leads administration, operations, and planning for the non-profit that serves more than 30,000 meals each month to elderly Texans in Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson Counties. He is a member of the Sherman Rotary Club, a board member of the Meals on Wheels Association of Texas, and a member of the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Service Providers. He also volunteers as a tutor for students in the Sherman Independent School District, and with Habitat for Humanity, and other charitable organizations. Pittman received a degree in fine arts from the University of North Texas.

Jennifer K. Harris of Austin serves as the state program director for Connected Nation Texas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, where she provides oversight of the collection of broadband data and the development of broadband advancement strategies, with a primary focus on Texas’ rural communities. Previously, she held a variety of positions in the public sector including roles with multiple of members of the Texas Legislature. Harris received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Public Service and Administration from The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Kenny Scudder of Odessa retired as the vice president of a Permian Basin oilfield equipment manufacturing company, and currently works as a sales representative for Catamount Oilfield Services. He volunteers for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Texas Chapter. He is also a volunteer for the Means Memorial United Methodist Church, where he teaches Sunday school. Scudder received a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Angelo State University.

Mike Easley of Austin is vice president of Hospital Operations for Preferred Management Corp, where he manages the daily operations of seven critical access hospitals, nine associated rural health clinics, one EMS service, and one telepharmacy. He is a member of the National Rural Health Association, he is former president and a current board member of the Texas Rural Health Association, and he is a board member of the Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange. Easley received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Biology and a Master in Public Administration from Texas State University.

Edward Smith of Abilene is executive director of the Abilene Library Consortium, where he directs the 501(c)3 organization that supports libraries across the region. He is a member of the Texas Library Association and has previously served on the Association’s Executive Board. He is a former board member of the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, and he currently serves as an Elder at Beltway Park Church in Abilene. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts from Hardin-Simmons University and a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of North Texas.

Steven Johnson, Ph.D. of Austin is Chancellor of the nonprofit university WGU Texas, where he is working to expand partnerships with community colleges, corporations, and secondary institutions to provide affordable, accessible educational opportunities with great outcomes. He previously served as a senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, as director of Financial Aid for Concordia University Texas, and as chief of staff to a now-former member of U.S House of Representatives from Texas. Jonson received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Concordia University Texas, a Master of Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education from the University of Nebraska.