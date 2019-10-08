Success 360 helps high school seniors transition to College and succeed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High school seniors from throughout the area will explore Amarillo College programs and meet the faculty at Success 360, an interactive expo designed to help students make a smooth transition to AC – and to have success.

Success 360 is Oct. 8-9 at the Amarillo Civic Center, where each of AC’s nine communities will be showcased in the North Exhibit Hall.

The event is for high school students who are considering AC or have already committed to attend AC in 2020; however, a separate informational gathering just for parents is on the agenda, as well.

AC’s programs of study are aligned with academic communities that correspond to career endorsements supported by Texas high schools.

The College features academic communities in Business, CIS, Creative Arts, Education, Health Services, Industry, Liberal Arts, Public Service and STEM.

“This is an opportunity for high school seniors to see our programs and meet our faculty,” Becky Burton, associate vice president of academic services, said.

“We look forward to welcoming any seniors who have not yet chosen a college, as well as all those who are already planning to attend AC in 2020 but have yet to settle on a course of study or even a community,” she said. “This will help them quite a lot as they transition to the College.”

Seniors from within the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) are scheduled to attend Success 360 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 as follows:

9-11:30 a.m. – Caprock and Tascosa

12:30-3 p.m. – Amarillo and Palo Duro

Seniors from non-AISD high schools will attend Success 360 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Those schools, each according to designated time slots, include Amarillo Collegiate, Ascension, Bushland, Canyon, Hereford, Highland Park, Randall, River Road and San Jacinto Christian.

Additionally, parents of all local and area high school seniors are invited to attend a highly informative Parent Night – from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, also in the North Exhibit Hall. No registration for parents is necessary.

A preview of Success 360 will be presented for AC students yet to choose a major. Students in Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes and all general studies majors at AC are invited to visit the North Exhibit Hall from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.