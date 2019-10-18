Student initiative at Tascosa High to be featured in national PBS program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa High School’s Snack Shak and Rebel Rack program was selected by American Graduate to be a featured segment on the national PBS program Journey to Jobs.

The special program will air on PBS stations across the nation this fall. Locally, it will air at 5 p.m. Oct. 27, then encore at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and midnight Nov. 6.

It also was featured in the Sept. 26 episode of The Handle.

“We’re so happy that Tascosa High School, Amarillo Independent School District and Snack Pak 4 Kids let us tell their story and that we can now share this success with people all across the country,” said Kyle Arrant, director of operations for Panhandle PBS.

American Graduate is public media’s initiative to shine a light on pathways to graduation and successful student outcomes. It is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Snack Shak and Rebel Rack – a partnership with Snack Pak 4 Kids – is a school organization providing weekend meals for students at Tascosa, as well as an on-campus clothing closet.

The program empowers students to serve others by learning important skills valuable to employers — how to manage large scale projects, how to work together in teams, and importantly, how their actions of service have meaningful impact on others that they anonymously serve.

The Snack Pak and Rebel Rack segment can also be viewed at panhandlepbs.org/thehandle.