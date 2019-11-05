Stolen car recovered after Hall County chase

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday at around 2 a.m. an officer with the Memphis Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle on US Hwy 287 in Memphis.

A subsequent vehicle pursuit was initiated and Hall County deputies responded to assist. The pursuit was terminated the Sheriff’s Office after the pursuing officer lost visual of the vehicle.

An hour later, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from three individuals claiming they had been in the vehicle that evaded officers and were forced out of the vehicle at gunpoint on CR I.

The HSCO K-9 unit responded and located three subjects, a male and two females on County Road I between CR 30 and 31. After identifying all three people they were transported to Childress Regional Medical Center by Hall County EMS. A Hall County deputy suspected these individuals were not truthful and continued to search for the suspect vehicle eventually locating it at about 0730 in a field north of the intersection of CR I and CR 30.

This vehicle was subsequently determined to be stolen out of Potter County.

This case is still being investigated by the Memphis Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.