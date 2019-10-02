State of the City 2019 Set for Thursday

AMARILLO, TX – The public is invited to attend State of the City 2019 on tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room, 401 S. Buchanan.

Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with City of Amarillo leaders, will discuss the accomplishments throughout the city over the past year – and the city’s goals for 2020.

State of the City 2019 is an opportunity for the public to come together with city leaders to learn more about Amarillo, and how the city and its residents can plan for the next 50 years.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for State of the City 2019. Space is limited, and breakfast will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.