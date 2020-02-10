State of Texas recognizes Amarillo Teacher and others for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas has recognized an Amarillo teacher for her nomination in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program.

Amarillo High teacher Kay Fincher was recognized as a finalist for the Science award.

Fincher is nominated with two other teachers in the science category and three teachers were nominated as mathematics finalists.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program identifies outstanding mathematics and science teachers in each state and the four U.S. jurisdictions.

