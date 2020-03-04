State of Texas approves funding for community airports in Hutchinson and Gray counties

Small airplanes typically land at the Doña Ana County International Jetway at Santa Teresa, New Mexico. However, the reconstruction of the current landing strip will accommodate larger cargo planes. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Funds will be used for airport improvements in Hutchinson and Gray counties

AUSTIN, Texas (TxDOT) — TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Gray County Airport

Approximately $85,000 for Gray County Airport was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its February meeting. The funds will be used for planned airport improvements, including engineering and design for lighting improvements. A project consultant will be selected this spring.

Project costs will be funded through Gray County and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

Hutchinson County Airport

Approximately $6.7 million for Hutchinson County Airport was also approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its February meeting. The funds will be used for planned airport improvements, including pavement improvements. A project construction bid will be executed this spring.

Project costs will be funded through Hutchinson County and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.