State Chairman of the Republican Party comes to Amarillo

James Dickey, The State Republican Party Chairman, will be in Amarillo tonight at the First Family Church located at 6101 S. Bell at 6:30 PM.

He will be addressing Republican Voters about the 86th legislative session and the plans the State Party has in place going into the 2020 Election Period.

This event is sponsored by the Potter and Randall Republican Parties and is part of their effort to serve Primary Voters; helping them and getting them involved in steering the direction of the Republican Party of Texas.

If anyone would like to learn more about this event, the Republican Party, or just get notified of upcoming events, they may sign up at AmarilloGOP.com.