Spinning the black circle: Spinning Jenny’s House of Music

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the saying goes, everything old is new again, and the comeback of vinyl records is proof of that.

The resurgence of the classic musical platform has inspired one local resident and helped give an economic boost to the city of Shamrock.

“All the way from Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Pampa, and Oklahoma. We have several that come from there,” said Jenny Morgan, Spinning Jenny’s House of Music owner.

Spinning Jenny’s House of Music has been open since 2017. Life long resident and owner Jenny Morgan got the idea to open her own record store by watching something else spin round and round.

“I honestly was doing laundry one day and it just came to me. I was just racking my brain, ‘What can I do that I would really enjoy for the rest of my life,’ and I thought its got to be something with music,” said Morgan.

Besides having everything from rock, old school country and a great, atmosphere as soon as you walk through the door, it is the community that is really helped establish Spinning Jenny’s.

“There’s not many of us here, so I feel like you have to do your part and be a part of the community. I think you have to get out,” said Morgan.

“It’s just something unique to Shamrock, and she is so great about having events here for the community and brings other people from outside,” said Patty O’Gorman, Shamrock resident.

Sales of vinyl have reached an all-time high over the past 25 years, even outselling digital downloads. It seems music lovers now prefer dropping the crooked arm and spinning the black circle rather than pressing the sideways triangle on their media player.

“There’s definitely a difference in the way that the sound is recorded. You hear stuff, you’re like, ‘I’ve never heard that before until I listened to the vinyl,'” said Morgan.

It is not just customers from across the country that Spinning Jenny’s is attracting either. Some big-name music acts have found their way to her record store. Names such as Shooter Jennings and Charlie Robison, and even local artists such as Tennessee Tuckness, Seth Ward, and The Silence have all performed at Spinning Jenny’s.