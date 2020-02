AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Special Olympics Texas held its panhandle area 2020 basketball competition.

Tonight, was their opening ceremonies and media game at River Road High School, Andy Justus, Clint Brakebill, and Kaley Green all participated.

The games continue tomorrow at the Netplex where there will be a dinner and dance after the competition for athletes, coaches and volunteers.