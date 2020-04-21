Sound by Design helps viewers maximize home viewing time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As shelter in place continues for folks around Amarillo the use for technology grows that much greater.

That’s why Sound by Design President and CEO Pedro Limas is doing his part to help out.

Limas is very knowledgeable when it comes to technology, and thought what a better way to pitch in during these difficult times.

“I’m surprised every day by how much technology people aren’t aware of,” Limas said. “I wanted to share this content on Youtube or all of the platforms that I can to help people enjoy their church services. In this new isolation that we’re in we’re all having to watch church at home.”

Limas shares his knowledge with a show called Tech 5, a play on words for Take 5 from the movies. Tech 5 is an easy watch to help those not technologically savvy learn how to screen share church services or a show they may want to watch from their iPad or iPhone to their TV devices.

“It’s bad enough we can’t gather as a church family,” Limas said. “So I feel this is the next best thing to allow users to get together with their family, and enjoy it on their big screen TV. Why gather around an I-phone or an I-pad when you can cast this information on a TV and enjoy it as a family.”

Limas said whether folks are a client or not, Sound by Design is there to help.

For those wanting to watch Tech 5, visit Sound by Design’s Youtube channel, or check out their Facebook page.

You can also contact Sound by Design at 806-352-5884 or soundbydesign.com.

