Soon-to-be service dog bringing hope to toddler with Dravet syndrome

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lot of kids ask their parents for a puppy. But for the Kee Family, picking up Boo means so much more than just adding a furry friend to their family.

The goldendoodle puppy will soon be trained to be 2-year-old Ella’s service dog.

Lindsey Kee, Ella’s mom, explains how Dravet syndrome affects Ella’s everyday life. “It’s characterized by seizures that last a really long time and they’re also resistant to medication so they’re hard to control,” she said.​

They hope that Boo will be able to spot these seizures in the future in addition to providing her support.

“This is just super special for us, it just gives us a lot of hope, Ella has started having more seizures recently actually so she’s seizing every day, sometimes every other day, they’re getting just a little bit stronger and they’re taking a little bit more out of her,” Lindsey explained.​

Right now, Ella needs eyes on her at all times, but Boo will hopefully be able to give her some independence in the future.

Growing up with a family..though…Means making sure her brothers know boo is Ella’s dog. ​

But big brother Mason can’t wait to take him on walks, but he knows who’s going to be the boss. ​ “I’m pretty sure Ella will be the one who’s holding the leash because it’s gonna be her dog and needs to bond with her,” he said.​

While most kids as their parents for a dog, he’s been asking for a service dog for his sister for months. ​”It’ll be easier to catch her seizures, and like we can be ready to like if we need to give her oxygen or give her her meds we can have them all ready and stuff,” Mason said.​

Ultimately, Boo is bringing hope to Ella’s future, and the entire Kee family.

“This fall we are contemplating sending her to a preschool for children with disabilities, so just the idea of having a dog that will be able to have extra eyes on her and will be able to help alert us or teachers or grandmas, grandpas anyone that’s with her, it just, there’s just a lot of hope for us, it just takes a lot of pressure off of us,” Lindsey said.​