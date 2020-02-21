Sod Poodles to host final job fair tomorrow at Hodgetown

The Amarillo Sod Poodles played against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at HODGETOWN in Amarillo, Texas. [Photo by John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles]

AMARILLO, Texas – The Sod Poodles will be holding their final job fair at HODGETOWN tomorrow for part-time seasonal/summer positions in a variety of areas throughout the 2020 baseball season. The job fair will take place tomorrow, February 22. The job fair will open 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. and will be held in the Fairly Group Club. All paperwork can be picked up and filled out at the event.

JOB FAIR ENTRANCE: All candidates attending the job fair must enter through the Sod Poodles team store and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level.

PART-TIME/SUMMER JOBS: All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2020 baseball season (April through September).

APPLICANT AGES: Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older.

CANDIDATE INSTRUCTIONS: HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills. Candidates are urged to dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can also apply at the team’s website at www.SodPoodles.com.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas (subject to update or change):

Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, Food Prep/Stocking, Picnic Terrace Food Service, and Bar Servers

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, In-House Security

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Retail: Sales Associates

Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members

Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard/Sound Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties