Snack Pak 4 Kids announces $100k matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during the COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids announced a $100,000 matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during this pandemic.

This challenge came from the Gilliland Family Foundation.

According to Snack Pak 4 Kids Executive Director Dyron Howell, the Gilliland Family Foundation’s matching gift pledge to Snack Pak’s COVID-19 relief efforts allows the non-profit to double the impact of every donor’s gift during this unprecedented time.

