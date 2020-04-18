Snack Pak 4 Kids announces $100k matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during the COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids announced a $100,000 matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during this pandemic.

This challenge came from the Gilliland Family Foundation.

According to Snack Pak 4 Kids Executive Director Dyron Howell, the Gilliland Family Foundation’s matching gift pledge to Snack Pak’s COVID-19 relief efforts allows the non-profit to double the impact of every donor’s gift during this unprecedented time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss