AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids announced a $100,000 matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during this pandemic.
This challenge came from the Gilliland Family Foundation.
According to Snack Pak 4 Kids Executive Director Dyron Howell, the Gilliland Family Foundation’s matching gift pledge to Snack Pak’s COVID-19 relief efforts allows the non-profit to double the impact of every donor’s gift during this unprecedented time.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Snack Pak 4 Kids announces $100k matching gift challenge to serve the increased food needs for students during the COVID-19
- Principal finds unique way to commemorate graduating seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Moore County sees large amount of COVID-19 cases
- Local attorney and business adviser offering online financial advice
- Study: CARES Act includes $195B tax break for ultra-wealthy