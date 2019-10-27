Shamrock man dies in ATV wreck in Collingsworth County

Local
Posted: / Updated:
DPS seal, official color_1442600846268.jpg

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 28-year-old James Moya, of Shamrock, died from injuries sustained in an ATV wreck Saturday night.

Officials say Moya was traveling southbound on CR 150 approaching the intersection of CR A5.

For unknown reasons, Moya lost control and the ATV 1 rolled over approximately 1.5 times, ejected the driver and came to rest on top of the driver in the south barrow ditch of the intersection.

Moya was taken to Shamrock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss