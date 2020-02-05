Shamrock hoping for HGTV makeover

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Shamrock has entered a contest to have the town made over by HGTV.

The city chamber originally saw a social media post saying that HGTV was looking to makeover a town.

The contest does have a few requirements and Shamrock happens to meet a few of them.

The city has to have a population of under four thousand people, and Shamrock happens to have a little more than 1,900 people.

The city said if they win they are hoping for a big change.

“We would love to see our downtown area revitalized, and a breath of new life come through and be able to makeover our downtown area as well as Route 66,” said Shamrock’s Chamber Director Crystal Hermesmeyer.

The rules say the town can enter as many times as they want. The cut off for the contest is February 7.

As far as when the winners are announced, that is still unknown.

Hermesmeyer said the town has a lot of history and they want to try and restore it to how the town looked in its early years.

