Senior Hunger Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The non-profit “Feeding Texas” together with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas — met with seniors in the community today to address hunger among senior citizens.

“Feeding Texas” is a network of food banks across the state — helping to end hunger in Texas.

Celia Cole of Feeding Texas was one of today’s guest presenters.

She said food insecurity among seniors is often the result of social isolation, as well as a lack of access to benefits.

She said this causes a cycle of being unable to get nutritious, healthy food

For that reason, seniors were given information about the benefits available to them and how they can apply.

“We owe a lot to seniors. We want them to be healthy. We want them to be happy. We want them to not feel isolated and food is kind of a starting point to the way you trigger a lot of those other benefits and services,” said Cole.

Feeding Texas has 21 food banks in the state including the High Plains Food Bank here in Amarillo.