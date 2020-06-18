Senator Cornyn – City of Amarillo receives $10M to improve transit during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Amarillo was awarded a federal grant of $9,896,702 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Amarillo.”

The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Expenses will include continued operations, administrative leave, upgrading equipment and replacing paratransit vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.