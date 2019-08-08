Search continues for Matthew Jones; SWAT searched Tierra Grande Neighborhood Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police and local law enforcement continue to search for wanted murder suspect Matthew Jones.

Officials say members of the APD SWAT Team conducted a joint operation with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to attempt to locate Jones Wednesday in northwest Amarillo.

The agencies searched for several hours and located evidence that Jones has very recently been on foot in the Tierra Grande neighborhood.

Matthew Jones has not been located at this time.

The Amarillo Police Department advises anyone in that area to be cautious when entering abandoned or unused buildings, campers, or trailers.

If anyone sees Matthew Jones they should call 911 immediately. Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous.