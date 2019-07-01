Safe Place shuts down after misuse of grant funds by a former employee

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence in Dumas has limited its services due to the dismissal of some staff members.

Layoffs happened due to the alleged misuse of grant funds by a former employee.

According to the Safe Place Board President, grant funds have been placed on hold and will remain on hold depending on the outcome of the investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The shelter has been shut down and residents have been transferred to Amarillo.

The board president hopes the shelter will become fully operational again.