Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo takes part in Give From Home Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Give From Home Day, a national fundraising drive to help those who are struggling with the impacts of the coronavirus.

Participating this year is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

Since the pandemic began, they’ve experienced a drop in funding due to event cancellations.

However, the needs of the people they serve haven’t taken a break during the spread of COVID-19.

They are also about $327,000 short of raising the funds needed to complete the project.

To participate in the campaign and help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo visit our website for a link to more information.

Click here for more www.rmhcofamarillo.org.