Robert William Dunstan passes away at 98

Robert William Dunstan, 98, almost 99, passed away July 2nd, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held on July 10th at 10:00 a.m. at Life Challenge of Amarillo.

Bob was born September 29th, 1920 in Niles Ohio. He honorably served his country during WWII with most of his duty in the South Pacific.

He became successful in life insurance consulting, politics, where he was the Mayor of Warren, Ohio in 1962, owned a telephone construction company, he was the Director of Faith City Mission in Amarillo in 1980, and became active as a Rotarian and Gideon.

Bob was called by the Lord and moved to Amarillo with his wife Beverly and their sons in 1974. Together, they co-founded Life Challenge of Amarillo, formally known as Teen Challenge of Amarillo in 1981, a spiritual boot-camp to men with life-controlling problems. Bob had a passion to introduce men to a God that loved them and has the power to change their lives.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 54 years; son, Emil and wife Kristin; son, David and wife Sandi; son, Jay and wife Retha; grandchildren, Armand, Brianne, and Stefan, and 2 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations and memorials be made to Life Challenge of Amarillo.