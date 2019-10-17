Rickmobile’s 2019 Tour Rolls to Amarillo

Adult Swim Brings 'Rick and Morty' Store to Your Door with The Rickmobile Making its Way to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The world’s largest Rick is back in action!

From Adult Swim’s critically-acclaimed hit animated show, Rick and Morty, the Rickmobile rolls on for another cross-country tour.

This one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop offers new exclusive, custom-designed show collectibles at more than 40 cities. It will be at The Big Texas Steak Ranch & Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

With a brand new season returning this November, fans have even more reason to rejoice and get their hands on the newest line of exclusive merchandise only found on the Rickmobile including a Round Rick beach towel, Morty bottle opener, Mr. Poopy Butthole body pillow, 2019 Tour T-shirt, and much more!

Supplies are limited. Credit and debit cards only.

Please note, queue line may be capped.

