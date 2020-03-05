Restaurant Round Up 2020 tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Restaurant Round-Up 2020 is tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds, 3301 E. 10th.

The event showcases over 50 restaurants and wineries, providing guests an opportunity to try a large variety of local restaurant favorites. In addition, guests can watch the LIVE chef competition, the “Battle of the Chefs.” Chefs competing this year include Scott Buchanan with Yellow City Street Food who will be defending his title of Top Chef Amarillo. He will be competing against Smajo Beckanovic with Crush Wine Bar, Addison Hinn with Cask & Cork and Tanner Burnam with NWTH. Local culinary experts will judge the event.

The student culinary showcase will have students from 7 local high school culinary classes. They will participate by creating a dish with the main ingredient supplied. This year the following high school culinary classes will compete Amarillo High, Hereford, Dimmitt, Hart, Caprock, Boys Ranch and Tascosa.

Live music by Insufficient Funds can be enjoyed on a large dance floor or in our seated area.

This is a charity event with 100% of the profits benefiting area culinary classes and scholarship programs, as well as several local charities including Meals on Wheels, Kid’s Café, Snack Pak for Kids, and Faith City Mission.

Tickets are $40 at panhandletickets.com, at participating restaurants or at the door

Donate three cans to food at the door, and attendees will receive a FREE commemorative wine glass for use in the wine tasting. Donations go to Faith City Mission.

