Representative Price Speaks to Students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Four Price will speak to Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members about community service, the responsibility citizens have when it comes to voting and how citizens can become involved legislatively.

During his visit, Price will share his own motivation for becoming a legislator and express how we can all can impact legislation.

Amarillo ISD is home to the only high school AmeriCorps program in the Panhandle, creating another pathway from high school to college and career.

AmeriCorps students serve as tutors in AISD elementary schools during their senior year of high school, earning valuable job experience, a monthly stipend and money for college.