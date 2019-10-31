Re-Bath Provides Complete Bathroom Makeover for Martha’s Home

Local Bathroom Remodeling Business Gives Back to the Community, Supports Organization’s Mission to Help Homeless Women and Their Children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With an ongoing mission to give everyone the bathroom sanctuary they deserve, Re-Bath of Amarillo has embarked on a custom bathroom remodel project for Martha’s Home, a non-profit organization offering transitional living and support to women and children in times of need.

Re-Bath’s bathroom technicians installed a brand-new walk-in shower, toilet, sink and cabinetry, while replacing the entire flooring and wall interior. The new bathroom will be a tremendous resource for the 125 women and children Martha’s Home supports each year.

The ceremony will include a plaque presentation, check presentation to Martha’s Home of $5,000, refreshments to enjoy and a virtual tour of the newly remodeled bathroom via Facebook Live.

“We are so incredibly grateful for this remodel,” said Connie Garcia Executive Director of Martha’s Home. “The bathroom had leaks and badly needed repairs and updates. We had no idea how we would accomplish it. When we got the news of the remodel from Re-Bath, we were overwhelmed with joy. This is an awesome gift that serves a tremendous need!”

Helming the construction project was multi-unit Re-Bath owner Henry Wall.

“I connected with Martha’s Home after being introduced to the organization by a former employee when I was just beginning my career as a bathroom technician,” Wall stated. “I was instantly attracted to the non-profit’s noble mission and the people behind it. The decision to partner up and provide this service to Martha’s Home was an easy one.”