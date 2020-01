AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 20-year-old James Michael Rollins, Jr.

Rollins is wanted on two Probation Violations, both for Burglary of a Habitation.

Rollins is 6′, 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.