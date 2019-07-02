Randall County Sheriff’s Department: Fireworks guidelines

Randall County Sheriff’s Department has some tips if you plan on shooting off fireworks in the county.

If you plan to shoot fireworks in rural Randall County:

it must be done on private property with the property owner’s permission

fireworks cannot be discharged on any public roadways

publicly owned areas such as school parking lots, county or state maintained buildings and parking areas are off limits to fireworks.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrol on duty the night of July fourth.

Citations will be issued for any violation observed during the discharge of fireworks from public roadways, right-of-ways and other areas mentioned above.

Keep in mind that fireworks do start fires. You could be responsible to pay any damages incurred by negligence relating to fireworks that you discharge.