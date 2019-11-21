Randall County Fire conducting a prescribed burn in South Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department and Panhandle Regional Interagency Wildfire Academy will be conducting a prescribed burn for training in the south Amarillo area on today.

The land belongs to Randall County, and is located along Loop 335 South between Washington Street and S. Osage Street. The land is adjacent to the Randall County Fire Station 1, located at 1111 E. Loop 335 South.

The prescribed burn is a part of a Wild Land Fire Operations class. The list of agencies includes but may not be limited to: Randall County Fire Department, Amarillo Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the National Parks Service. Approximately 80 acres have been prepared for the burn, which will take place at some point during the day, depending on weather conditions. If weather conditions do not permit the burn on the above date, tentative make up dates are November 23rd and 24th.

The burn is likely to produce a large plume of smoke just south of Amarillo city limits. This class is being conducted in a joint effort to improve local preparedness by first responders in mitigating wild fires that are unique to our geographical area. Additionally, classes such as these are conducive in coordinating efforts by local agencies that are likely to work together in this type of incident. Prescribed burns are done in a highly controlled environment, following safety protocols set forth by the Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

