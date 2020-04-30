Raising Cane’s continues support for heroes on the frontlines

BATON ROUGE (PRESS RELEASE) – Supporting the Communities it serves is woven in Raising Cane’s DNA. So even though its dining rooms remain closed and stay-at-home restrictions continue to be widespread, Raising Cane’s is committed to supporting healthcare workers that are bravely serving on the frontlines.

The popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is actively supporting local healthcare workers across the nation with food donations, and has donated nearly 40,000 chicken fingers to-date. Some Crewmembers have even begun sewing masks during work hours to donate to local hospitals. Raising Cane’s is also working to raise money for local healthcare organizations through its Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series. The series features a fundraiser and performance by a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday. All of Raising Cane’s fundraising efforts will soon surpass $500,000 in support of healthcare workers.

Beginning May 7, Raising Cane’s will continue its efforts by launching a nationwide campaign to support local healthcare communities. Nearly 470 Raising Cane’s restaurants will sell limited-edition “neck-gaiters” for $6.99, plus tax, while supplies last. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to a local healthcare group in each of the Communities that Raising Cane’s serves.

“We have been getting creative in finding ways to support and show our appreciation to the brave men and women that are battling tirelessly on the frontlines, and we’re really excited about the new neck-gaiters we’ll be selling,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “With help from Caniacs across the nation, we have been able to say ‘thank you’ in a significant way, and will continue to do so for as long as necessary. These are unprecedented times, but we will get through this together.”

Raising Cane’s always operates with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures. Restaurants will continue to serve Customers via drive-thru.