Rabid Skunk found in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services notified local rabies control authority of a positive rabies case in Borger.

The notice came after City of Borger Animal Control officers obtained a rabid skunk from the Fairlanes area and sent the skunk for testing. Local authorities are taking all State mandated measures to ensure notification of citizens in the impacted area.

The impacted area includes Buena Vista and Fairlanes (west of the Nutrien property line to west City limits).

According to Texas Health and Safety Code the impacted area will remain under quarantine for 180 days. Quarantine means that animals found at large in the area will be quarantined to ensure they are not infected. If the owner of a domestic animal found at large can produce documentation of rabies vaccination, then a quarantine is not required. During this time, it is urgent for pet owners to use caution and ensure all pet’s vaccinations are current. State law requires all domesticated animals to have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.