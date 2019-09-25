Public Meeting Set for Water Main Replacement Project in North Heights

AMARILLO, TX – The City of Amarillo Capital Projects & Development Engineering (CP&DE) Department will host a public meeting on Thursday (Sep. 26) at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of an upcoming water main replacement project. The replacement project will be in the North Heights Neighborhood Plan Area, north of Amarillo Boulevard between Washington Street and Van Buren Street.

The public meeting will be at the Simms Municipal Building, Room 275, 808 S. Buchanan St.

The project, expected to begin in October, includes the replacement of existing two-inch water mains with new six-inch water mains.

Amarillo City Council awarded the $537,939.50 contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc.